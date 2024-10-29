Calvert-Lewin aims to be "Everton's all-time highest scorer in the Premier League"

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has dropped the biggest hint about his future at the club.

The striker is now 27 and has struggled to find his very best form in the past two years.

However, he has been a key figure for the club when he is fully fit and match sharp.

Calvert-Lewin is out of contract in the summer and was being linked with a move away.

Now he has talked about wanting to become the team’s greatest Premier League goalscorer.

In an interview with club media, he said: "For me, I'm joint-third top scorer in the Premier League for Everton so I need 13 more goals at this moment in time to surpass Romelu.

"As you can see, I know a lot about that. That's been something on my agenda from the start of the season - being Everton's all-time highest scorer in the Premier League. For me, that would be a very, very proud achievement”