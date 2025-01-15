Tribal Football
Burnley's Trafford a key target for Howe at Newcastle with Dubravka set to leave

Ansser Sadiq
Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford is still a Newcastle United target in 2025.

The Magpies are eager to sort out their goalkeeping situation for the long term.

While Nick Pope is contracted, Martin Dubravka wants to leave the club in the summer.

Per The I, Newcastle are going to push ahead with interest in the England under-21 international.

They do have many keepers on their books, including Pope, Dubravka, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie.

Manager Eddie Howe may see Trafford as the ideal modern keeper to take the club forward.

