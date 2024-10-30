Brighton U21 coach Ruth admits future may take him abroad

Brighton U21 coach Shannon Ruth admits his future may take him abroad.

The 33 year-old concedes he may have to leave England to secure a senior chance.

"I think first and foremost, the way the game is going we have to always have the best coaches in the best jobs," Ruth told BBC Sport.

"I think for us as English coaches, we maybe have to be a bit more open to going abroad and test ourselves, technically and tactically, and coming out of our own comfort zone. Coaches from overseas are really willing to do that.

"You look across Europe and there aren't many English coaches doing that.

"I think that there's an obligation on us to go and do that and test ourselves and at senior level in other competitions."