Brighton sign Celtic star who has "ambition to succeed"

Brighton have finally concluded the signing of midfielder Matt O’Riley from Celtic.

The 23-year-old was a top target for the Premier League club throughout the summer window.

Now they have officially secured the Danish international’s signature on a long term contract.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler stated: “He plays a very specialist position; he is very good at occupying and attacking the right space.

“He likes making deep runs, and knows when to attack at the right time.

“He enjoys getting forward and attacking the opponent's penalty area, but he also has a good defensive instinct.

“That balance makes him special. He is a great character, and has a good ambition to succeed and that's something which is very important for us.”