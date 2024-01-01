Brighton's Minteh says he "looking forward to finally playing at St James' Park"

Newcastle United’s former talent Yankuba Minteh is relishing his return to the club this weekend.

The 20-year-old left the club after only 12 months, as he was sold to Brighton for £33M.

While the youngster does not have any bitterness towards Newcastle, he will likely have a point to prove.

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler stated: "Yankuba told me before the international break that he is looking forward to finally playing at St James' Park.

"Hopefully he will get a good reception even though he never played a game in a Newcastle jersey."

He added: "I have a clear motto. When you always give 100 percent in training, you are counter pressing and always trying to improve every day, then you will perform like this in matches.

"He's a role model for that. I hope he can show the same performance in the Premier League."