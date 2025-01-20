Brighton boss Hurzeler praises Alex Ferguson: He is one of the best coaches ever

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson was in a benevolent mood this weekend.

Ferguson was in attendance as Brighton took on United in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 on their own patch, remaining in the bottom half of the table.

However, helped make Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler’s day, according to the young coach.

Hurzeler said: “It was very special. In my squad is one of his favourite players he worked with, Danny Welbeck.

“Danny connected us and we had a small exchange several weeks ago.

“He is a very humble and nice guy and today we met for the first time in person.

“One of the best coaches ever, great to meet him.”

