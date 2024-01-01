Brereton Diaz says he "felt contact and that’s it" in Schar red card controversy

Brereton Diaz says he "felt contact and that’s it" in Schar red card controversy

Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz has spoken out about his controversial clash with Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar that led to the Swiss defender receiving a red card.

Schar leaned his head into Diaz in the opening weekend of the Premier League season and was sent off after a VAR review that concluded that the challenge was dangerous.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Chile international was booed and mocked over his dramatic fall which many on social media commented on without mercy.

Alan Shearer dubbed Brereton Diaz's theatrics as "embarrassing" in the aftermath but the 25 year old explained why he went down and how his fall is just a part of the game.

"For me it was adrenaline. In the game, I felt contact and went down and that’s just how it is.

"If it’s not a red card, the VAR has got to come in and say it’s not a red card but for me I felt contact and that’s it.

"That’s football. I’m not really on Twitter or much like that but that comes with football. That’s part and parcel of it.

"People have got opinions. The only opinions I have to care about are what the team and the manager think.

"I’ve watched it back a couple of times. It’s a tough one, isn’t it? In this day and age, it’s hard to really say is it a red card or is it not.

"But it’s not my decision. I’ve felt contact, gone down and the ref and the VAR have got to sort it out. They thought it was a red card so it’s a red card.

"I’m just trying to play football. At the end of the day, I’m all good. It is what it is."

Southampton have had a winless start to the season and lost the game against Newcastle despite having an extra man.

If the Saints want to pick up three points this season they will have to improve their defensive structure and playing out from the back, especially if they want to avoid relegation.