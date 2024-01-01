Tribal Football
Most Read
Sneijder confused over potential Ten Hag Man Utd departure
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Sir Alex wants Man Utd to go Italian for next manager
Weiss says Man City "play the best football in the world" as he returns to former club

Branthwaite's future is safe at Everton despite transfer speculation

Branthwaite's future is safe at Everton despite transfer speculation
Branthwaite's future is safe at Everton despite transfer speculationAction Plus
Everton's young defender Jarrad Branthwaite remains secure at the club.

There have been transfer speculations about Branthwaite leaving for Manchester United or Liverpool

Advertisement
Advertisement

After an injury absence, Branthwaite celebrated his return by contributing to Everton's first Premier League win of the season at Goodison Park.

Per Liverpool Echo, the club believe that Branthwaite will be at Goodison for some time to come.

He was instrumental in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend that moved the team up the table.

They will be hoping to have Branthwaite fit and available for the rest of the term.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBranthwaite JarradEvertonLiverpoolManchester UnitedCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Liverpool move to outbid Man Utd for Everton defender Branthwaite
Branthwaite delighted after injury return as Everton climb table
Top 5 Premier League headlines from this weekend