Branthwaite's future is safe at Everton despite transfer speculation

Everton's young defender Jarrad Branthwaite remains secure at the club.

There have been transfer speculations about Branthwaite leaving for Manchester United or Liverpool.

After an injury absence, Branthwaite celebrated his return by contributing to Everton's first Premier League win of the season at Goodison Park.

Per Liverpool Echo, the club believe that Branthwaite will be at Goodison for some time to come.

He was instrumental in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend that moved the team up the table.

They will be hoping to have Branthwaite fit and available for the rest of the term.