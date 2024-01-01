Branthwaite delighted after injury return as Everton climb the table

Everton centre half Jarrad Branthwaite admits there are more levels to come on his return to action.

Branthwaite made an impressive return from injury in Everton's 2-1 home win over Crystal Palace.

However, the defender knows that he still has to get up to full match sharpness in the coming weeks.

"It was good to be back out there," said Branthwaite to club media.

"It's been a frustrating 15 weeks or so. It's not the start of the season I would have wanted – being on the sidelines, watching the team play and not getting results and going through a difficult time... that's when you want to be out there and helping.

"To be able to come back in today, first half getting my feet in and in the second half getting more into the game and getting up to the speed of it.

"To get three points, it's massive. It's massive for the team, it's a big morale boost going into the game (at home to Newcastle United) next weekend.

"For me, obviously going to take a few games to get back up to the speed of things. You've got to ease yourself in to some extent but, obviously, put the hard yards in and that's what I've been doing."