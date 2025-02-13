Bradley gives his verdict on Oliver's controversial decisions in the Merseyside derby

Defender Conor Bradley weighed in on referee Michael Oliver’s controversial decisions during Liverpool’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Everton.

The late equalizer by James Tarkowski sparked uproar, with Liverpool players and fans furious over a possible foul on Ibrahima Konaté.

Despite protests, VAR upheld Oliver’s decision, leaving Liverpool frustrated in what was Goodison Park’s final Merseyside Derby.

Bradley reflected to LFC TV : "I don't think they should have got the ball back afterwards but that gave them one more chance. Obviously the referee keeps playing and playing on and they get that chance, and they probably shouldn't get that chance."

He added: "It's really difficult (to take). It was a tough game, it always is tough coming here. It's difficult when you are out there.

“The fans are right on top of you and they are giving you a bit of stick and it's a difficult game to play in, but I thought we did well and dealt with it well."