Bournemouth want Arrizabalaga after he is left out of Maresca's plans

Chelsea and Spain shot stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga has emerged as a key transfer target.

The Cherries are in the market for a new starting shot stopper this summer.

Per The Athletic, they are now looking at Kepa as an option, along with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale.

Bournemouth would prefer to bring in a keeper on loan, but may have to do a permanent deal.

Kepa is not part of Enzo Maresca's plans at Chelsea, but the club would prefer a direct sale.

He has a year left on his contract and would have to extend that deal to earn a loan move. 

