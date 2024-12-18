Bournemouth's Huijsen enjoying life at the club as Senesi recovers from injury

Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen is enjoying himself in the Premier League this season.

The Spanish U21 international arrived at the club from Juventus and has slotted into their back line.

Huijsen has been playing more than expected with the likes of Marcos Senesi out of action.

He stated to Daily Echo: “I thought in the last games we were pretty solid and it's going well.

“You know, they're all good players, so I enjoy playing with them.”

On playing with 22-year-old Illia Zabarnyi in defense, he added: “He's a great guy, a super professional and a great player, so it's great to play with him.”