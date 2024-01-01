Botman expected to be out until December at the very least

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman is expected to be out until December at the very least.

The center half is still missing due to an ACL injury that he sustained last season.

Botman, who was outstanding when he first came to the club, has been a huge miss.

Per Chronicle Live, there is no chance Botman will be rushed back into action.

New performance director James Bunce is reportedly keen to ensure that all players are fully fit when they come back.

Newcastle want to avoid a repeat of last season, when players were rushed back and were injured again.