Tribal Football
Most Read
Rabiot pricing himself out of return to football
Pogba reconnects with Juventus online
Man Utd set to sign three promising youngsters
Antony makes definitive Man Utd decision

Botman expected to be out until December at the very least

Botman expected to be out until December at the very least
Botman expected to be out until December at the very least
Botman expected to be out until December at the very leastTribal Football
Newcastle United defender Sven Botman is expected to be out until December at the very least.

The center half is still missing due to an ACL injury that he sustained last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Botman, who was outstanding when he first came to the club, has been a huge miss.

Per Chronicle Live, there is no chance Botman will be rushed back into action.

New performance director James Bunce is reportedly keen to ensure that all players are fully fit when they come back.

Newcastle want to avoid a repeat of last season, when players were rushed back and were injured again.

Mentions
Botman SvenNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
Forest set to offer Gibbs-White new contract as his influence grows
Man City interested in Palace defender as contract expiry nears
Prem clubs offered Galatasaray target and free agent Yazici