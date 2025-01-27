Botafogo striker Jesus declines move to Forest as Arsenal and Chelsea join the race

Tribal Football
Igor Jesus, the Botafogo striker, has reportedly declined a transfer to Nottingham Forest despite a bid coming in. 

Globo Esporte claims that while Botafogo found the offer appealing, Jesus was not interested in the wages proposed. 

Nottingham Forest had shown interest in Jesus since the end of last year, following his debut for the national team. 

Other clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brentford, and Brighton and Hove Albion were also linked with the Brazilian forward. 

Forest, who already has several Brazilian players including Danilo, Carlos Miguel, Morato, and Murillo, aimed to strengthen their squad with Jesus. However, the striker believes that remaining at Botafogo is the best decision for his career at this time.

