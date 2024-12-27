Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Man Utd offer Rashford to Juventus ahead of winter market

Botafogo are the leading candidates to sign Newcastle's Almiron in potential loan deal

Ansser Sadiq
Botafogo are the leading candidates to sign Newcastle's Almiron in potential loan deal
Botafogo are the leading candidates to sign Newcastle's Almiron in potential loan dealAction Plus
Brazilian club Botafogo are emerging as an option to sign Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan winger was a favorite of manager Eddie Howe in the past.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he has fallen out of favor at the Magpies and was not used for their Boxing Day win over Aston Villa.

Per Globo Esporte, the player is eager to leave, while the club also wants to cash in on him.

Whether a move can be done in January is unclear, as the interested clubs may not be able to match his wages or the fee Newcastle are seeking.

Botafogo would very much like to bring in Almiron, but perhaps only in a loan deal.

Mentions
Almiron MiguelHowe EddieNewcastle UtdBotafogo RJAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe hails Isak for victory over Villa
Howe opens up on Newcastle's transfer strategy with financial restrictions in place
Howe reveals Newcastle player he would not let leave this January