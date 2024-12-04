Borussia Dortmund set to loan Man Utd defender who has returned from injury

Borussia Dortmund want to take Tyrell Malacia on loan in January from Manchester United.

The left-back has come back from serious injury, but is still working his way to full fitness.

Per BILD, Dortmund are willing to play guinea pig in this situation to get Malacia back to full speed.

However, United have their own considerations at left-back, as Luke Shaw is injured again.

Malacia may not be 100%, but he may still be needed by boss Ruben Amorim.

There is speculation United will try to bring back Alvaro Fernandez in January, who they sold to Benfica with a buy-back clause.

