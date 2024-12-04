Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini on facing Sant Andreu in Copa: We must improve everywhere
Man Utd holding talks for RB Leipzig left-back in January move
Arsenal set to rotate against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms
Arteta set reach Arsenal landmark against Man Utd

Borussia Dortmund set to loan Man Utd defender who has returned from injury

Ansser Sadiq
Borussia Dortmund set to loan Man Utd defender who has returned from injury
Borussia Dortmund set to loan Man Utd defender who has returned from injuryAction Plus
Borussia Dortmund want to take Tyrell Malacia on loan in January from Manchester United.

The left-back has come back from serious injury, but is still working his way to full fitness.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per BILD, Dortmund are willing to play guinea pig in this situation to get Malacia back to full speed.

However, United have their own considerations at left-back, as Luke Shaw is injured again.

Malacia may not be 100%, but he may still be needed by boss Ruben Amorim.

There is speculation United will try to bring back Alvaro Fernandez in January, who they sold to Benfica with a buy-back clause.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Malacia TyrellFernandez AlvaroShaw LukeManchester UnitedDortmundBenficaPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Dortmund ready to sell Forest, Everton target Malen as he hopes for "top club"
Man Utd holding talks for RB Leipzig left-back in January move
Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag discussed inside RB Leipzig