Besiktas have Forest's Wood high on their transfer list this January

Besiktas are targeting a move for Nottingham Forest’s outstanding forward Chris Wood.

The New Zealand international has become a mainstay in the Forest team under Nuno Espírito Santo.

Wood has scored 11 goals in the Premier League this term, which may earn him a lucrative move.

Per Fotomac, Turkish giants Besiktas are ready to bring him to the club in the winter or summer.

Their club chiefs are ready to go to England to talk to Forest about a deal.

However, the City Ground club are not thought to be in any rush to part with Wood.