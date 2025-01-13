Bayern Munich to bid for Man Utd midfielder who is yet to sign a new contract

Bayern Munich are ready to join the race for Kobbie Mainoo if he becomes available.

Mainoo, a Manchester United and England youngster, burst onto the scene last season.

The Red Devils are hoping to tie him down to a new contract but may sell him if he continues to demand over £200,000 a week.

United coach Ruben Amorim challenged Mainoo to show he deserves to be a top earner at the club.