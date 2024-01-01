Barnes says McClaren "got so many good ideas from Ten Hag" at Man Utd

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United assistant Steve McClaren has heaped praise on Erik ten Hag. 

The United head coach is under huge pressure at Old Trafford and may yet lose his job this week. 

Ten Hag, who believes he will survive for the moment, is an unbelievable coach in the eyes of McClaren

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, John Barnes disclosed a conversation he had about McClaren. 

Barnes, 60, said: "I spoke to Trevor Sinclair, who's now the Jamaica assistant coach to Steve McClaren. He said Steve McClaren was at Manchester United and got so many good ideas from Ten Hag. He said he's an unbelievable coach. 

He added: "(Ten Hag) feels, once the game starts, the players really know what they should be doing, so why do I have to be up there shouting?" 

