Barcelona are preparing a summer bid for Liverpool's Diaz worth over £60M

Barcelona are preparing to put in an offer for Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana are not resting on their laurels after an impressive half-season under coach Hansi Flick.

They could be looking to bring in Diaz as a replacement for one of their current wingers.

The 28-year-old can also play centrally, where Robert Lewandowski operates for Barca.

Per Antena2, Barca are readying a summer €70M bid to Liverpool for Diaz.

Given he will have two years to run on his contract, the Reds may not be eager to sell in the summer.