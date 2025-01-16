Barcelona are preparing a summer bid for Liverpool's Diaz worth over £60M

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Barcelona are preparing to put in an offer for Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana are not resting on their laurels after an impressive half-season under coach Hansi Flick.

They could be looking to bring in Diaz as a replacement for one of their current wingers.

The 28-year-old can also play centrally, where Robert Lewandowski operates for Barca.

Per Antena2, Barca are readying a summer €70M bid to Liverpool for Diaz.

Given he will have two years to run on his contract, the Reds may not be eager to sell in the summer.

