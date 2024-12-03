Baena believes Chelsea striker Jackson is one of the best in the Premier League

Chelsea star Nicholas Jackson is now one of the Premier League's top strikers.

That is the view of Alex Baena, who played with Jackson at Villarreal earlier in his career.

The Senegalese striker has been at his very best for the Blues as they push for a top four finish or even a title challenge.

Speaking to talkSPORT.com about Jackson, he recalled: "We were together for three or four years here at Villarreal.

“He's a fantastic guy, a great person. We've had a great connection off the pitch. On the pitch, he's always asked to improve his quality to be able to associate with his teammates.

“I think he's improved a lot this year. He's improved his ball control and his connection with his teammates.

“He's got a great potential and he's been showing it this year. He's scored a lot of goals.”

