Ayto takes over Edu's role at Arsenal as club search for replacement

Arsenal’s assistant sporting director will be stepping up to support the team in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have lost Edu Gaspar, as he tendered his resignation to go work for Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Edu's assistant, Jason Ayto, will be seeing through the role’s responsibilities until a permanent hire is made.

Per The Athletic, there is a candidate who may be available at the end of the season.

Real Sociedad’s Roberto Olabe is someone who the Gunners admire and will now be able to sign.

He is leaving La Real when the season ends, while he has also worked with Arsenal in the past.