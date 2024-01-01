Ayari says he is "always prepared" as he took his chance against Arsenal

Brighton talent Yasin Ayari admits that his display against Arsenal showed he is doing the right things.

Ayari very much believes in being well-prepared for any opportunity that comes along.

The Sweden midfielder got on after 17 minutes in the 1-1 draw after James Milner was injured.

“I should score,” Yasin said after the game to reporters.

“If I see him (Raya), that he's on the left side, I'll just put it on the right. But in those moments everything goes so quickly and I thought he was running to the first post, so I thought I would put it on the second.

“It was fun. I really enjoyed it. I came off the bench earlier, but I'm ready, I'm always ready, I train hard every day to be ready for these chances and I think I took it.

“Every training session I train like I'm going to start. Every time when I'm on the bench I try to see the opponent, how they play, the guy I'm playing against, how he's moving. I prepare every time the day before, look at some videos and everything. I'm always prepared.”