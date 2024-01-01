Ayari says he is "always prepared" as he took his chance against Arsenal

Ayari very much believes in being well-prepared for any opportunity that comes along.
The Sweden midfielder got on after 17 minutes in the 1-1 draw after James Milner was injured.
“I should score,” Yasin said after the game to reporters.
“If I see him (Raya), that he's on the left side, I'll just put it on the right. But in those moments everything goes so quickly and I thought he was running to the first post, so I thought I would put it on the second.
“It was fun. I really enjoyed it. I came off the bench earlier, but I'm ready, I'm always ready, I train hard every day to be ready for these chances and I think I took it.
“Every training session I train like I'm going to start. Every time when I'm on the bench I try to see the opponent, how they play, the guy I'm playing against, how he's moving. I prepare every time the day before, look at some videos and everything. I'm always prepared.”