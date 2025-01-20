Tribal Football
Most Read
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection

Aston Villa's Carlos set to move to Mourinho's Fenerbahce this week

Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa's Carlos set to move to Mourinho's Fenerbahce this week
Aston Villa's Carlos set to move to Mourinho's Fenerbahce this weekAction Plus
Center half Diego Carlos’ time at Aston Villa is likely coming to an end this month.

The defender is set for a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce to play for Jose Mourinho.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa had been hoping to cash in on Carlos, who has not hit the heights they had expected since moving from Sevilla.

An injury to his Achilles tendon in his second appearance for the club caused a decline in his physical ability.

Per Birmingham Mail, the move is expected to go through without any hitches.

Given the strain caused by Profit and Sustainability Rules, Villa must continue moving along squad players.

Mentions
Diego CarlosAston VillaFenerbahceBirminghamFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Juventus open talks with Chelsea for Veiga
Juventus rival Fenerbahce with offer for Newcastle defender Kelly
Aston Villa set to confirm signing of Levante fullback Garcia