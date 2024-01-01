Arteta says England now have "one of the best coaches in the world" in charge

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said England can expect some exciting times.

The Three Lions have hired German Thomas Tuchel to be their new head coach starting in January.

Tuchel is ready for the challenge, but there has been some skepticism from fans who wanted an English coach.

Arteta stated of England’s players: "They are going to learn a lot.

“He is one of the best coaches in the world in my opinion without a doubt. His experience, the way his teams are set up and very exciting times.

“I spoke to a few of the players and straight away they had smiles on their faces, that's always a good sign.”