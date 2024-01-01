Arteta has nothing but praise for youth coaches who work tirelessly for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised the club’s youth coaches, including his former teammate Jack Wilshere.

The ex-midfielder is a key coach within the Arsenal academy, with Arteta previously highlighting his work at the club.

Given Wilshere helped out with senior training during the international break, Arteta was asked about his input.

He told reporters: “Well obviously that's a collaboration that we had. The same with Mehmet every time that we are dealing with a lot of academy players and he was involved. He's been great in everything. In terms of supporting the first team, in terms of bringing ideas, in terms of collaborating with anything that we wanted. I know him. We played together. We have a good relationship and yeah that's it.”

On the differences between coaching youth and senior players, he added: “Yeah, but every player is different at the end and every nationality and the education and culture that each of them have is different.

“But Jack is very experienced because he's played in the game for such a long time. So you have to have that skill as well to connect with your teammates and with your coaches.

“They are all different, different ages, different backgrounds, different nationalities and I think that's a big strength of him.”