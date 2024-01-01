Arteta confirms return of Dutch star who could revive his form this weekend

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the fitness of right-back Jurrien Timber for the new season.

The right-back missed most of last term with a long-term injury, but is now back in action.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he may be eased back into the team, Arteta confirmed he is ready.

He told reporters: “Jurrien will be in the squad tomorrow (against Wolves). Obviously he had a really tough period but he used it in a great way I think because he’s managed to get a lot of things done and improved in many areas except playing. He found it really helpful I think and now he’s ready and he has a chance.”

On whether they are ready for the new season, he added: “We are really excited. We’ve been missing the competition for many weeks, it’s too long for us. We are so willing to start and so enthusiastic about it. We had a really challenging pre-season but we have managed to adapt and it was a great challenge for everyone to adapt with different groups, different stadiums, different conditions. We took it as an opportunity and a good challenge and the team has looked really sharp.”

On what it will take to win the league, he finished: “Break more of those records again and earn more points because it won’t be enough. With the level that we are competing with, every season is getting harder. We are going to have to improve again for sure.”