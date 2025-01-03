Arsenal to loan out young star with Cruzeiro said to be the frontrunners

Premier League giants Arsenal may facilitate a loan move for one of their outcasts this winter.

The Gunners, who are second in the table behind Liverpool, want to help Marquinhos find a new team.

Per GE Globo, the 21-year-old is preparing for another loan spell in South America.

Marquinhos spent a year on loan with Fluminense, but they did not take up the buy option within the loan deal.

Now, he may be in line for another move, with Cruzeiro set to make an offer to sign him for all of 2025.

Arsenal would have prepared a direct sale, but know that Marquinhos does not have much of a market at present.