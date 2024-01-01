Tribal Football
Arsenal set to receive £1M as Asemota set to join Villa

Goalkeeper Owen Asemota is set to join Aston Villa after turning down Arsenal’s offer of a scholarship which means the Gunners will receive compensation.

The 16-year-old prodigy was developed at the club’s Hale End academy over many years but turned down the offer to stay at the club after Villa swooped in. 

Both clubs are currently going through the five-step process to finalise compensation which will see Arsenal profit from the young star. 

Asemota is an England U16 international and made three appearances for Arsenal at U18 level last season but elected to leave the club which has left a gap for fellow goalkeepers Khari Ranson and Jack Porter to sign scholarships. 

