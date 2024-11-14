Arsenal's White could be out until March after major knee surgery

Arsenal fullback Ben White could be out for up to 12 weeks after he goes under the knife for his knee surgery which could affect his selection under new England boss Thomas Tuchel.

This is according to talkSPORT's Adrian Durham who says the 27 year old could be in for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a much needed surgery.

"I've heard from a very good source that Arsenal's Ben White will be making himself available for selection in March," Durham told talkSPORT on Wednesday.

"That will be when England play for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.

"I'm fascinated to see if Tuchel thinks 'yes, I'll have him straight back in, he's a top four player, he's playing regularly for Arsenal, so he gets straight back in'.

"Or, whether he says to himself 'this is somebody who didn't care about England, so no I'm not going to have him back in'."

With Tuchel set to come in on the 1st January it could mean White is rushed back to full fitness to make it into his team selection in time which is reportedly a big issue for the defender now former manager Gareth Southgate has departed.