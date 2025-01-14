Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd linked with Sporting Lisbon star despite Amorim's transfer promise
Bayern Munich to bid for Man Utd midfielder
Man Utd open RB Salzburg talks for Dorgeles
Man Utd defender could leave this January after limited game time

Arsenal's defender linked with move away to Borussia Dortmund this winter

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal's defender linked with move away to Borussia Dortmund this winter
Arsenal's defender linked with move away to Borussia Dortmund this winterAction Plus
Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is being linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners are eager to sell Zinchenko as he no longer fits in the club’s plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Sky Germany, BVB see the 28-year-old as a versatile squad player who can be a starter in the right circumstances.

Dortmund

Zinchenko was a favorite of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but has lost his place for most of the past 18 months.

Mentions
Zinchenko OleksandrArteta MikelArsenalDortmundPremier LeagueFootball TransfersBundesliga
Related Articles
Maresca on Veiga's future at Chelsea: I’m not aware there is an agreement for him
Villa set to sign Borussia Dortmund striker after clubs agree on £25M fee
Chelsea boss Maresca cannot deny Veiga could be on the move