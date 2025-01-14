Arsenal's defender linked with move away to Borussia Dortmund this winter

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is being linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners are eager to sell Zinchenko as he no longer fits in the club’s plans.

Per Sky Germany, BVB see the 28-year-old as a versatile squad player who can be a starter in the right circumstances.

Zinchenko was a favorite of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but has lost his place for most of the past 18 months.