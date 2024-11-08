Arsenal had bid rejected for Villa's Duran as £70M price tag set

Premier League giants Arsenal made an attempt to sign a striker from a top four rival.

The Gunners are said to have seen a £45M transfer bid for Jhon Duran rejected.

The Aston Villa forward is a hot property after an outstanding start to this season.

Colombian radio station Antena 2 claim the Gunners put in the bid of £45.2M, but it was rebuffed.

Villa are not entirely opposed to selling, but only for a fee that suits their circumstances and can help them further strengthen the squad.

The Midlands club will only sell Duran if they get a fee in the region of £70.7M.