Arsenal considered signing Morata after their bid for Villa striker Watkins fell through

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal explored signing Alvaro Morata after their attempt to land Ollie Watkins fell through, per The Athletic.

With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus sidelined, the Gunners were eager to strengthen their attack in January.

Despite Watkins’ interest in joining his boyhood club, Aston Villa refused to sell after Jhon Duran’s departure.

Arsenal then turned their attention to Morata, considering a loan move for the Spain captain until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has struggled for regular minutes at AC Milan, scoring five league goals in 16 appearances.

However, Galatasaray were more determined to sign him, ultimately winning the race for his signature.

