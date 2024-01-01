Arsenal aware of young stars urge to leave the club

Premier League giants Arsenal are preparing for fresh bids for Emile Smith Rowe.

The academy graduate and squad player is not in favour with manager Mikel Arteta.

While the Gunners do want to retain Smith Rowe, they are aware of his desire to go.

The midfielder only managed 346 minutes in the Premier League last term.

He loves the Gunners and does want to make it at his boyhood club, but is also realistic.

Given he is well down the pecking order, he knows that moving to a club such as Fulham or Crystal Palace may be his ticket to regular game time.