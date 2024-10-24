Anderson rejects Scotland and hopes to make impression on Tuchel

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliott Anderson wants to play for England one day.

The 21-year-old has impressed the FA with his work rate and talent over the past 12 months.

While he has not been called up to the senior team, he is not ready to give up on that dream so early in his career.

Per The Mail, Anderson has rejected advances from Scotland to join up with them instead.

He will be hoping to make an impression on new England boss Thomas Tuchel in the coming months.

Tuchel has taken the Three Lions hotseat from now until the end of the 2026 World Cup.