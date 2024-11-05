Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster who is extremely talented as next Man Utd signing

Manchester United are said to be keen on signing Sporting CP forward Geovany Quenda.

The forward is only 17, but is already being linked to top teams such as PSG, Manchester City, and United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Manchester Evening News, United could well make a move due to hiring Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim.

Amorim previously said of the youngster: "He is a young man with a lot of talent, very physically robust, very concentrated, and very complete on the pitch. This is very important for a young player.

"I think he still has to improve his finishing, the amount of times he comes inside and shoots over... He doesn't put the ball in the back of the net, it's a detail that he needs to improve. It appeared right there. But that's what I said at the beginning of the season. I think he’s going to be a great player, but we’ll give him time."