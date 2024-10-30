Amorim attracted attention from a number of elite clubs before Man Utd links surfaced

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United’s incoming manager Ruben Amorim has been turning heads for some time.

The 39-year-old has made a rapid rise in management since he retired in his early 30s from playing.

The ex-Portugal international Amorim has won two Portuguese league titles at Sporting CP.

He has previously been linked to Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, and West Ham United.

He was closest to taking the Liverpool job last summer, but the club went with Arne Slot instead.

At the time, the Reds felt that changing to Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation may have been too great an upheaval for their settled squad, given Slot plays a similar 4 at the back formation to the one Jurgen Klopp used last season.

