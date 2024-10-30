Tribal Football
Most Read
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash
REVEALED: Why West Ham rejected Man Utd target Amorim
Ten Hag felt let down by 3 Man Utd stars which led to sacking
Ten Hag reveals Man Utd had several transfer failures when he was at the club

Aina reveals how Forest nearly paid a transfer fee for him in Torino move

Ansser Sadiq
Aina reveals how Forest nearly paid a transfer fee for him in Torino move
Aina reveals how Forest nearly paid a transfer fee for him in Torino moveTribal Football
First team star Ola Aina has revealed Nottingham Forest almost paid a transfer fee for him.

Aina is one of the best bargains in the club’s recent history, signing as a free agent from Torino in the summer of 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he states that he could have signed for the club a year earlier if a deal had gone through.

"I was coming into my last year at Torino and initially they wanted to buy me,” Aina told the Counter Attack Podcast. 

“This was Forest's first season in the Prem, but Torino said no, whatever.

"I started the season and they came again in January wanting to buy me, but Torino said no. I finished the season at Torino and was a free agent, so Forest was like, ‘Yep, we'll grab him for free’. That's how it happened."

Mentions
Aina OlaTorinoNottinghamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest looking to give Wood new deal after incredible form
Ndidi insists Leicester will recover from Forest setback
Forest captain Yates: Elanga can be world class