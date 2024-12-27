AC Milan star Leao linked with several Premier League sides including Man Utd

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
AC Milan star Rafael Leao could be in line for a move to the Premier League this summer.

The forward has been falling out of favor with Milan boss Paulo Foneseca in recent weeks.

Per Milan Live, Manchester United may be among the teams ready to bid for Leao’s signature.

The Portuguese attacker has been in very good form over the past few seasons for the Rossoneri.

Arsenal and Barcelona are two other clubs that are chasing after him in the market.

While United may have the strongest interest, their current Premier League position may dissuade Leao from making the move.

