Tribal Football
Most Read
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
Man Utd's Amass to stay after no suitable loan offers received

DONE DEAL: Man Utd youngster Curley joins Stoke on loan

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Man Utd youngster Curley joins Stoke on loan
DONE DEAL: Man Utd youngster Curley joins Stoke on loanTribal Football
Stoke City secured the signing of midfielder Ruben Curley from Manchester United before the transfer window closed on Monday night.

The 19-year-old has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal and will initially be part of the club’s Under-21 setup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Curley spent a decade in United’s academy and was named their scholar of the year last season.

Despite his progress, he never made a senior appearance for the first team at Old Trafford.

Earlier this season, he played for United’s Under-21s in a 3-2 EFL Trophy victory over Barnsley.

He also featured in seven Premier League 2 matches before making the switch to Stoke.

Mentions
Premier League 2Curley RubenManchester UnitedStoke CityBarnsleyPremier LeagueManchester UnitedStoke CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Liverpool youngster Danns joins Sunderland on loan
DONE DEAL: Southampton goalkeeper Bazunu joins Standard Liège on loan
DONE DEAL: Tottenham goalkeeper Gunter joins Wealdstone on loan