Henry apologizes for reaction after Olympic win
France coach Thierry Henry was not impressed with many of his players this weekend.

The Arsenal and Les Bleus legend label the behavior of some of his players as unacceptable.

France’s Under-23 side won a grudge match against Argentina’s Under-23s at the Olympics.

“I do not agree with what happened at the end,” Henry told Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports after a 1-0 win.

“I apologize for the final disturbance. It's not what I wanted and I couldn't control it.

“One of my players got a red card and I don't accept that, it shouldn't happen. 

“I went to shake (Argentine coach Javier) Mascherano's hand and, when I turned around, it had happened.”

