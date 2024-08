Leicester starlet joins Excelsior Rotterdam in permanent transfer

Leicester City youngster Zach Booth has joined Dutch side Excelsior Rotterdam.

The 20-year-old is a USA youth international who has previously spent time at Real Salt Lake in MLS.

He has come through the Foxes’ academy over the past four years, but is now ready for more senior game time.

Booth was on loan in the Dutch Eredivisie with FC Volendam during 2023/2024.

He scored two goals and managed two assists in 28 appearances for Volendam on loan.