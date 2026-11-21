San Diego FC face a fresh headache over Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano, with the Mexican winger returning to the club after LA Galaxy opted against extending his loan or pursuing a permanent deal.

Flashscore sources understand San Diego staff were not surprised by the decision, with Lozano's spell at the Galaxy having failed to gain any real momentum.

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However, the development leaves SDFC with a situation to resolve. There has been no indication that the current management intends to reintegrate the 31-year-old into the squad ahead of the new MLS Sprint Season, which begins in February.

Insiders say the club remain faced with the challenge of finding him another destination, but his big financial package makes that far from straightforward.

Lozano is one of MLS's highest-paid players, earning around $9.3 million in guaranteed annual compensation, and remains under contract with San Diego until the end of 2028. That commitment significantly limits the number of clubs capable of taking him on.

The Galaxy had an option to extend his stay or make the move permanent after taking the Mexican star in August, but his contribution of two goals and three assists was not enough to convince them to pursue either route.

San Diego had already made clear at the start of this year that Lozano was no longer part of their plans following a breakdown in his relationship with the club and head coach Mikey Varas.

He was subsequently kept away from the first-team group while the club continued paying his salary and searching for a solution.

That search eventually took him to Los Angeles, but the arrangement has failed to provide a lasting answer.

Lozano was a productive player during San Diego's inaugural campaign, registering nine goals and nine assists in 27 regular-season appearances in 2025.

However, his relationship with the club deteriorated and San Diego now face the prospect of starting all over again, with an expensive player to accommodate and little sign of a route back into the squad.