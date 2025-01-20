Slot confirms Liverpool star Jota will be out for "weeks not months" with injury

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that Diogo Jota will be out for weeks not months after overloading a muscle in recent weeks.

Jota missed the dramatic win at Brentford after pulling a muscle at Nottingham Forest with Slot claiming it was a “little niggle” at the time. The Dutchman did not give a positive update on the Portuguese international and said that “we’re hoping to see him on the pitch in the near future again” which many took as a sign that he may be out for a number of months.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now, in his latest press conference ahead of their Champions League clash with Ligue 1 side Lille he has revealed that the forward could be back as early as February to help Liverpool in their title-chasing season.

"Jota (will be back) a bit earlier than Joe. Both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks, not in months.

"I've said many times before, the last stage of rehab is the most difficult one and can sometimes add a few days or not. It's clear we're expecting them to be back with us in the upcoming weeks.

"It's always difficult to say exactly how long it is. But both of them are not going to be out for months, that's for sure, as long as the rehab goes as planned of course.

"He overloaded a certain muscle a bit."

Liverpool does at least have Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa all fit which gives Slot a lot of options ahead of Jota’s return in a season that is shaping up to be one of their best under their new head coach.