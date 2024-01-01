McKenna cannot wait to face French side in preparation for new season

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna is excited about taking on French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

The Town are set to play a crucial preseason friendly before the Premier League begins.

McKenna knows that the test of the English top flight will be huge for his team, and that such games will stand them in good stead.

“A really good fixture for us, a really good side,” McKenna said, speaking after his team beat Hoffenheim 1-0 in Austria.

“I watched a fair bit of them last year.

“Of course, they’ve got a new manager (former Lens boss Franck Haise) but they’re in a good style in pre-season, they’re a good team and will bring some of the same aspects we’re going to face in the weeks to come and after that.

“A great chance to finish off the pre-season fixtures in our home stadium and I think we can all really look forward to the next few weeks.”