Diallo set to move to Bordeaux as the club look to rebuild from the very bottom

Ex-Newcastle winger Amadou Diallo is set to revive his career in France.

The 21-year-old English talent was a part of the Newcastle academy from 2022, joining from West Ham.

But he failed to make the grade, with the England U17 international playing one senior game.

Now he is set for a move to Bordeaux, who are rebuilding from the very bottom after financial catastrophe.

French daily Sud Ouest states that Diallo will be playing for Bordeaux in the fourth tier of French football.

An administrative double relegation meant the six-time Ligue 1 champions have it all to do in the next few years.