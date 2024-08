Man Utd youngster joins Fleetwood Town on loan

Manchester United defender Rhys Bennett is heading out on a season long loan.

The young talent is signing for Fleetwood Town to play regular first team football.

Bennett traveled to the United States with the senior United team for pre-season under coach Erik ten Hag.

Fleetwood are competing in League Two and are managed by former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam.

United hope that Bennett can get proper first team experience and come back an improved player.