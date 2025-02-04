Liverpool legend Gerrard leads the race to become Carlisle United manager

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Carlisle United are reportedly considering a surprise move for Steven Gerrard as their next manager.

The struggling League Two side sacked Mike Williamson on Monday and are desperate to avoid relegation from the EFL.

Gerrard, who previously managed Rangers and Aston Villa, recently left his role at Saudi club Al-Ettifaq after 18 months.

While the prospect of him taking charge of a League Two relegation fight seems unlikely, the club’s American owners have discussed the idea.

Ex-Bolton boss Ian Evatt remains the bookmakers’ favorite, but The Mail states an approach to Gerrard has been made.

Carlisle made 12 signings in the January window before dismissing Williamson on deadline day.

