Accrington Stanley manager on Awe: He’s getting bigger, better stronger

Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan described Zach Awe as a great talent during a loan spell.

The on-loan Southampton star is gaining first team experience away from the club this term.

The 20-year-old scored in a 3-0 win over fellow League Two strugglers Colchester United last weekend.

“Zach Awe is outstanding, he really is," Doolan stated after that win.

"We knew what we were bringing to the club and that (his goal) shows it.

“He’s getting bigger, better, he’s physically stronger, he sees the game now. He was always technically good.

“He was at Arsenal as a young kid and he’s at Southampton now. He’s playing on the left-side of a three and he’s not left-footed naturally.

“We knew he had it in his locker. He made an early run down the left-hand side and I was shouting at him ‘Keep going, keep going’."