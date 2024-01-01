Stephenson inspired by Liverpool defender who is on a similar path

Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson is taking inspiration from Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley.

The latter burst onto the Anfield scene last season under Jurgen Klopp and immediately thrived.

Now wingback Stephenson hopes that after his loan spell at Dundee ends, he can shine for the Reds as well.

“I went to America for a couple of weeks with Liverpool this summer and you learn so much,” said Stephenson, per The Courier.

“Somebody who I took a lot from was actually Conor Bradley.

“It’s easy to look at the big names like Trent (Alexander-Arnold) but Conor’s been on a very similar path to me. He went out on loan to Bolton in League One, came back and showed what he’d learned.

“It’s a lot easier to relate to somebody of similar age on a similar journey.

“He spoke to me a lot about attacking stuff, which showed on Saturday! He said my defensive game is top notch, but going forward is something that helped him break into the first team. Adding goals and assists gets you out there a little bit more.”